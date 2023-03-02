That’s the key focus of this year’s Lancaster University Exchange and all members of the community are invited to take part.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Lancaster University Exchange invites individuals, community groups, businesses and a wide range of stakeholders to discuss making a positive difference together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme focuses on sustainability and the climate emergency, asking how can we work together to achieve our commitment to net-zero as individuals, organisations and through collaborative partnerships.

Lancaster University Exchange will be focusing on tackling the climate emergency.

The Lancaster University Exchange will also include keynote presentations by senior university staff as well as a ’marketplace’ which will showcase work from staff and students at the university and provide information on how the wider community can get involved.

Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University Prof Andy Schofield said: “The Lancaster University Exchange is a fantastic opportunity to come together to actively discuss developments that affect our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the university, we recognise that sustainability, the climate emergency and our environment is an absolute priority that we all need to work on together. If you have a particular interest in this area as an individual, as part of a community organisation or as a business, this forum is a great opportunity to harness our collective experiences and ideas.”

Open to all, the interactive event will be held in the Banqueting Suite, Lancaster Town Hall on Wednesday, 22 March, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Reserve your place online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing?eid=37341&