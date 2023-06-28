Listed as 122nd out of 1,500 universities around the world in the latest QS global league table, Lancaster remains the highest ranked non-Russell Group institution in England.

Lancaster also came 24th in the global league table for sustainability, fifth amongst UK universities.

Research produced at Lancaster University continues to be highly cited coming 115th in the world for Citations per Faculty.

Lancaster remains high in the world rankings for number of international students, placed 116th and international faculty members, placed 157th.

Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield said: “Lancaster is proud to be an outward-facing university.

"Our research is world leading and our strong global connections and international partners, including our overseas campuses, enable us to drive forward ensuring we remain at the forefront of progress.

"We are delighted to see Lancaster gain places in the QS World Ranking and to rank so highly in sustainability.”

The QS World University Rankings, celebrating its 20th year in 2024, includes 1,500 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse QS World Rankings to date.

The table is based on nine performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: research and discovery, employability outcomes, learning experience, global engagement and sustainability.

The results account for the distribution and performance of 17.5m academic papers published between 2017 and 2021 and the 141.6m citations received by those papers; they also account for the expert opinions of more than 144,000 academic faculty and more than 98,000 employers around the world.

To access the full QS World Ranking table, visit https://www.topuniversities.com/qs-world-university-rankings