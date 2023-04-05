Lancaster was among 10 institutions judged to be within the top 10 out of 24 competitive submissions to BASES from across the UK.

Dr Sarah Powell, director of Part One Sports and Exercise Science and director of Outreach at Lancaster Medical School, sits on the BASES outreach project group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I will be working with BASES to lead a pilot Schools Poster Competition to increase school and college engagement with the discipline and support the next generation of sport and exercise scientists.”

Lancaster University has been chosen as a UK hub for sports and exercise science.

In September, BASES will launch a poster competition aimed at engaging students aged between 14 and 18 and studying GCSE, BTEC or A-level subjects related to sport and exercise sciences.

Students will be invited onto campus to engage in workshops and practical activities ending with an offer to enter the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an Outreach Hub, Lancaster will judge the local entries and submit one to the national competition.

The winning school nationally will receive a prize including a visit from a high-profile athlete or coach and the winning poster will be presented at the BASES student conference.

Dr Powell said: “I'm really excited to extend our engagement with schools and colleges to inspire the next generation of sports and exercise scientists.

"We have a wonderful offer of interactive workshops and laboratory practicals that sees students from across the country visiting Lancaster University to gain a mind-opening insight into the discipline."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad