Lancaster University antibiotics research gets £100k boost
LYVA Labs has invested £100,000 into Lancaster University spin-out CCI Photonics Ltd (CCI) to support the development of a point-of-care diagnostic test for urinary tract infections (UTIs).
The 15-minute test will also identify the correct antibiotics to prescribe, to combat anti-microbial resistance resulting from the over-prescribing or mis-prescribing of antibiotics for UTIs.
Current methods for testing the bacteria that cause UTIs can take up to 72 hours. This can result in patients initially being treated with the wrong antibiotic for their infection, or multiple antibiotics, over a period, which has poor outcomes for anti-microbial resistance.
CCI is led by CEO Dr Carlos Meza and co-founders Prof Craig Williams, and Prof Ihtesham Rehman.
Dr Meza explains: “LYVA Labs investment will help to speed up the process of bringing our device to market, strengthen our quality management system as we prepare for regulatory approval, and develop our route-to-market strategy.”
CCI Photonics has recently moved to Sci-tech Daresbury and has partnered with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, to further validate their technology. The start-up is currently taking part in the LYVA Labs’ incubator programme.
LYVA Labs’ Head of Investments, Akshay Bhatnagar, added: “LYVA Labs is excited to support Carlos and the team to develop this game-changing technology with the potential to help UTI sufferers all over the world and combat the scourge of antimicrobial resistance.
"We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Carlos throughout our incubator programme and look forward to supporting CCI as shareholders.”