Lancaster University and KPMG UK leading the way in securing Energy Sector from cyber attack
Led by KPMG LLP and Lancaster University, the new Cyber Security Laboratory will see students and staff at the Univeristy joing with KPMG LLP and other businesses come together to capture the very latest cyber security innovations and transform cutting-edge knowledge into innovative new products, services and policy, to better protect consumers, businesses and UK infrastructure.
Funded by KPMG LLP, the Laboratory will draw on established partnerships with the National Cyber Force and GCHQ to develop an innovation ecosystem across the North West Cyber Corridor and provide bespoke training for university researchers focused on maximising commercialisation opportunities. The ecosystem will act a platform for sustained cyber focused research commercialisation, bringing together industry, innovation, universities and investment to accelerate growth. It will ensure the North West becomes the “go to” place for companies looking for investment, investors looking to enhance their deal flow and businesses who need access to the latest technology and thinking in the cyber space through an ongoing pipeline of intellectual property emerging from academic research.
The Laboratory announcement builds on growing momentum to strengthen the North West Cyber Corridor and, alongside the National Cyber Force’s relocation to Lancashire, further demonstrates the growing importance of the region as a powerhouse for national cyber security. It follows Lancaster University’s recent once-in-a-generation £19m investment into Security and Protection Science – an initiative that will also see Lancaster recruit 33 new cross-disciplinary academics, plus 15 professor in practice roles as well as 10 support staff. It also comes after Lancaster’s move to set up a new Digital Security Hub in Manchester with a consortium of leading cyber security specialists last year, to help foster innovation and growth in the region and wider UK’s digital and cyber security sectors with the ambition of supporting 500 new start-ups and creating more than 1,000 local jobs.
KPMG LLP Director of Cyber Security, Jayne Goble, said: "The Cyber Security Laboratory is a great step forward in inspiring new talent and providing an opportunity to design new methods for protecting and preventing cyber-attack across the UK's Critical National Infrastructure. The Laboratory was designed my myself and Professor Paul Smith to be more that a room to delve into new technical research and design, it is a platform to join students with business and help narrow the transitional period all students need to experience as they venture out into the world of work. This is the first step in KPMG LLP's partnership with Lancaster University and together we have a planned schedule of further initiatives ahead."