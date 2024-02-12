Lancaster students to put on unique performance of hit musical Chicago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show will be done using an entirely female cast, and will be the first musical performed by LGGS since Les Miserables in 2018.

Kander & Ebb's legendary and award-winning musical about fame, fortune and acquittal in 1920s America is now widely performed by high schools around the world, and is specifically designed and adapted to be content and age-appropriate,

The leads are Charlotte Mason in Year 13, playing the part of Roxie Hart, and Nicole Lutaaya in Year 11, playing the part of Velma Kelly.

Paul Swannell, head of performing arts, said: "We are very excited about bringing back this long standing tradition of the school.

" It is also unique in that we are using an entirely female cast - the stylised, vaudeville nature of the show really lends itself to be creative with the casting.

"A 30 strong cast of actors, singers and dancers have been working tirelessly over the last few months to prepare the show.

"The talent we have at LGGS is really quite astonishing and I am sure people will be blown away when they see the finished product! "We are also excited about using a 16 piece live band, with 13 of those being students of LGGS."

The LGGS band who will be performing in Chicago.

The show is being directed by Alina Woodhouse, with musical director Paul Swannell and choreography by Zak Phillips-Yates.

It will be performed at the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University, from Wednesday February 28 to Saturday March 2, with all performances at 7pm. Age guidance 11+.