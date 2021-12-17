Lancaster students round off year with support for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

Some of the children with Coun Joanna Young.

During the year they have raised more than £1,000 for charities including St John's Hospice, Marsh Community Centre, Animal Care and Unique Kidz & Co.

Coun Joanna Young, who is chair of trustees and a volunteer at the foodbank, visited school and spoke to some of the Year 8 pupils about the work of the foodbank and showed them what a typical food parcel contains.

Pupils also donated colouring books, coloured pencils, toiletries and chocolate treats which might find their way under a Christmas tree.

In November pupils performed in the half termly Open Mic event raising money for More Music Morecambe in memory of Keith Ashcroft, the school's peripatetic music teacher who passed away suddenly last year.