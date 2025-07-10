An award-winning housebuilder has welcomed a group of students to its Lancaster housing development.

The Year 10 students from Lancaster Royal Grammar visited Northstone’s Brecla site in Scotforth Road where following an initial Q and A discussion, they went on a site tour led by Site Manager, Jacob Shaw.

An engaging, first-hand tour of a live development gave students the opportunity to learn more about what goes into building sustainable, future-focused homes and what it takes to build a career in construction.

Students were introduced to Northstone’s mission and values, including their commitment to creating high-quality, energy-efficient homes that are thoughtfully designed for modern living.

Year 10 students from Lancaster Royal Grammar School at the Breacla development in Lancaster

Jacob and Chrissie Chrissie Bramhall-England, Communities Manager, also spoke about the broad range of career pathways available across the housing sector; from engineering and site management to planning, architecture and customer care.

Jacob said: “The students were engaged, enthusiastic and asked some brilliant questions throughout the session. It’s always rewarding to connect with the next generation and show them the possibilities within our industry so we hope this visit has inspired them to consider careers in construction and housing.”

Organised by Chrissie, the visit to the Breacla site gave students a chance to explore homes currently under construction and experience first-hand the scale and complexity of a live development site.

Breacla is Northstone’s latest development offering a carefully curated collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom family homes designed with style, efficiency, and community in mind. Every home at Breacla is built to high-performance environmental standards featuring open-plan layouts, smart home technology, enhanced insulation and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

Chrissie added: “At Northstone, we are committed to building more than just homes; we’re building the future. That means engaging with local communities, investing in education, and giving young people meaningful access to opportunities and inspiration. This school visit is just one example of how we bring that commitment to life.

“We believe that being a good housebuilder means more than delivering great homes, it’s about making a lasting, positive impact on the communities we’re part of. We’re proud to work closely with schools, colleges, and local partners across Lancaster and beyond and watch this space as there will be more to come.”

For more information on Breacla and Northstone, visit www.northstone.co.uk