Lancaster students enjoy learning about world peace

The workshop aimed to encourage young people on the verge of entering the world of university and/or employment to join together to discuss what they can do to contribute to a more peaceful world.The speakers for the day included Ellis Brooks, a peace worker from QPSW (Quaker Peace and Social Witness), Lynn and Dave Morris from Journeyman theatre, a Quaker-based theatre group whose performances concentrate on social justice/peace/human rights issues, and Hannah Larn, programme co-ordinator for the Rose Castle Foundation, which is a reconciliation based organisation based in north Cumbria.Topics included a drama performance by Journeyman theatre introducing students to the historical aspect of war/peace and how armed conflict affects everyone across the world; an exercise encouraging students to consider if they would join the war if living in Ukraine, and associated questions.