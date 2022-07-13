Lancaster students enjoy learning about world peace

The workshop was organised by Paul Andrews, a local Quaker from the Lancaster area, who invited different speakers from across the country.
The workshop aimed to encourage young people on the verge of entering the world of university and/or employment to join together to discuss what they can do to contribute to a more peaceful world.The speakers for the day included Ellis Brooks, a peace worker from QPSW (Quaker Peace and Social Witness), Lynn and Dave Morris from Journeyman theatre, a Quaker-based theatre group whose performances concentrate on social justice/peace/human rights issues, and Hannah Larn, programme co-ordinator for the Rose Castle Foundation, which is a reconciliation based organisation based in north Cumbria.Topics included a drama performance by Journeyman theatre introducing students to the historical aspect of war/peace and how armed conflict affects everyone across the world; an exercise encouraging students to consider if they would join the war if living in Ukraine, and associated questions.
The day ended by considering what alternative employment there is to joining the military/the arms trade industry by choosing a career in peace building/reconciliation work and what can be done to make the world a safer and more peaceful place.“It was a day full of critical thinking encouraging students of this age to really consider how they can make a difference in the world,” said Paul Andrews. “It was a day of hope for us all."