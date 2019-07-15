Lancaster students compete in University Challenge

A team from Lancaster University will appear on University Challenge tonight, Monday.

The first episode of a new series sees Lancaster compete against Glasgow University with host Jeremy Paxman.

Lancaster University’s University Challenge Captain is Holly Lawton who is studying for a degree in Modern Languages and Cultures.

She said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of University Challenge this year. I’ve been wanting to take part for several years, as I’ve always been a huge fan of the show, so to find out that I would be part of Lancaster’s team in my final year truly was a dream come true!

“The selection process for the team is quite rigorous, even before we apply to participate in the show.

“The Students’ Union uses multiple rounds and a mock version of the show to select the team that they think would be best suited to represent the university, based both on performance in each round and our chemistry as a team.

“Once the final five were chosen, we then took part in a few further rounds of testing, followed by an interview with the producers of the show.

“After that, we just had to wait to hear back and hope we had done enough to make it onto the show!”

The other team members are Matt Roscoe (PhD Volcanology), Daniel Green (MA Philosophy), Stephen Ford (PhD Mathematics) and, in reserve, Taran Taank (BSc Biochemistry).

The show is on BBC2 at 8.30pm.