Lancaster student is one of just three selected for Lord Lieutenant Cadet for the year 2025-2026

Cadet Sergeant Viktoria Pasztor, a Year 12 student in the Ripley St Thomas Combined Cadet Force, has been selected for Lord Lieutenant Cadet for the year 2025-2026 – one of just three in the county.

The Lord Lieutenant Cadet acts as a representative and aide to His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker.

Each appointee is selected based on outstanding outreach and participation in their cadet organisation. Viktoria will assist the Lord-Lieutenant at official events and represent Ripley St Thomas Combined Cadet Force.

Viktoria started with Ripley CCF in 2021 and has pushed her way to the highest RAFAC cadet classification of Master Cadet, achieving bronze level in many areas of the Progressive Syllabus and now reaching silver and gold.

Being promoted to Sergeant in October 2023, Viktoria took on a leadership role in the recruit training flight.

She has proved invaluable in any setting and an outstanding example to new recruits with an excellent teaching ability, despite her young age.

“Viktoria is also a Duke of Edinburgh Young Leader, another brilliant achievement which should be recognised and celebrated and she has excelled in all areas as well as keeping up with her A-level studies. We are so very proud of all she has achieved,” said Flt Lt. Atkinson, Contingent Commander, Ripley St Thomas Combined Cadet Force.

Viktoria is thrilled to have been given the opportunity.

Pilot Officer J Vasey-Saunders, CCF School Staff Instructor; Cadet Sergeant Viktoria Pasztor; Mrs H Best, acting headteacher; Flt Lt. S Atkinson, Contingent Commander, Ripley St Thomas Combined Cadet Force.

She said: “I am so enthusiastic about starting my official duties in September 2025. Having the opportunity to meet new people, travel the country and maybe even further afield, as an aide to His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, is really exciting.”