The Loyne Specialist School in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

Councillors have agreed to plans to expand the provision of Special Educational Needs (SEN) at 11 schools across Lancashire, including The Loyne Specialist School.

In July, special and mainstream schools were invited to submit expressions of interest as part of ongoing work to manage the increasing demand for more specialist provision across the county.

This would create additional places from January 2024.

The proposals form part of the implementation of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Sufficiency Strategy 2019–2024, which was developed in response to the increase in demand for specialist provision in particular areas across Lancashire.

County Coun Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Improving special needs provision across Lancashire in the medium and long-term is a top priority for the council.

"We will move forward at pace with a number of options that will improve specialist provision in key areas of the county, across all age ranges and areas.

"These actions will ensure we are able to meet the growing demand for specialist provision and will lay the foundations for further improvements in the future."

Meanwhile, a proposal to remove the boarding provision at Bleasdale School in Silverdale was also passed, following consideration of the results of a formal consultation.

Plans were announced earlier this year to avoid the under-utilisation of the residential provision at the special school.

Bleasdale School caters for pupils of all ages with profound and multiple learning difficulties.

However, over the last few years very few families have taken up the offer of a residential place.

As a result, a number of options had been proposed to try to avoid the under-utilisation of the facilities available at the school, and to optimise the efficient use of public funds.

The residential element of Bleasdale School costs £926,000 per year.

Pupils were last admitted to the residential provision four years ago, and it is not anticipated there will be any further requirement for this provision now or in the future, based on current demand.

There would be no change to the day school as a result of the removal of boarding provision.