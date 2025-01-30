Lancaster secondary school reopens after hoax bomb threats made

Police outside Central Lancaster High School on Tuesday. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Central Lancaster High School has reopened today, Thursday, after two days of closure due to being sent ‘malicious threats’ via email.

The school was evacuated on Tuesday and parents and staff sent home after receiving what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat.

The school remained closed on Wednesday after receiving further threats.

John Cowper of The Bay Learning Trust, which runs Central Lancaster High School, said on Wednesday evening: “We are planning to open the school [on Thursday] for all pupils based on advice received from the police after receiving further malicious threats this morning.

“We are continuing to work closely with the police, who have given us clear advice on what to do if we receive any further malicious communications.

“We would like to thank all of our pupils, parents-carers and staff for their understanding and calm response during this time.”

Police with d a dog team searched the Crag Road school on Tuesday morning, and later said the bomb threat was a hoax.

But the school was forced to close again on Wednesday after further threats were sent.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We take these matters extremely seriously and anybody discovered to be responsible for the hoax will be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 231 of 28th January 2025.