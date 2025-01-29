Lancaster secondary school remains closed after further ‘malicious threats’

Central Lancaster High School remains closed for a second day. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Central Lancaster High School remains closed today, Wednesday, after further threats were made to the school.

The school announced that it will be shut for a second day following yesterday's hoax bomb threat.

A message sent to parents said that "further serious threats" had been received this morning and the police had been informed.

John Cowper of The Bay Learning Trust, which runs Central Lancaster High School, said: “The school has received further malicious threats this morning and the school remains closed.

“We are working with the police and all parents will be updated today. We would like to praise all of our pupils and staff for their understanding and response.”

Police were first called to the school on Tuesday morning after an email threat was received.

After a thorough search, the school was declared safe, and police deemed the bomb threat to be a hoax.

The school had been due to open again this morning, but a statement posted on their website says: "School is closed today - Wednesday 29 January.

"Online learning available to all pupils.

"We will update all parents when updates available."

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said yesterday: "At 8:17am today (Tuesday 28th January) we received reports of a reported bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Road, Lancaster.

"The school evacuated the premises as a precaution in line with their procedures, with support from our officers.

"A safety cordon was also put in place.

"Following a thorough search of the school, it has been deemed a hoax.

"We take these matters extremely seriously and anybody discovered to be responsible for the hoax will be dealt with robustly."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 231 of 28th January 2025.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for further comment.