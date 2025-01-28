Lancaster secondary school closed and police dogs called in after threat made by email

Police stationed outside Central Lancaster High School on January 28 2025. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

A Lancaster secondary school was closed today, Tuesday, after an ‘email threat’ was made.

Police, including the Lancashire Dog Unit, are currently at Central Lancaster High School on the Ridge after a threat was sent via email.

The school gates remain locked at the Crag Road School.

A pop-up on the school website says: “School is closed today, 28 January 2025. School will provide an uipdate as soon as one is available. Please do not send your child to school today.”

Parents were sent a text this morning which said: “School is closed today, Tuesday 28th January. We have received a threat to the school via email and police are assisting us with the communication received.

"Pupils who have already arrived at school have been sent home. We will update you later today once we have more information."

It is understood some pupils were already in school, and were alerted to the emergency via the fire alarm being set off and an evacuation taking place.

John Cowper of The Bay Learning Trust, which runs Central Lancaster High School, said: “We can confirm the school site was shut down at approximately 8.30am and remains closed until further notice following an email threat.

“The site was quickly evacuated including all staff and pupils and we have advised all parents of the situation and sent the pupils home. Police were quickly on the scene to make safety checks and we are working with them through this process.

“We would like to praise all of our pupils and staff for responding so swiftly and calmly and we will be communicating with parents as we receive further updates.”

Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.