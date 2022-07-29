Lancaster schools' art day was 'illuminating'

The workshops were led by Sarah Lace, ([email protected] ),a professional stained glass artist, based in Dalton in Furness.

She explained some of the history of illuminated letters, and the various styles.

Then each student traced a letter of the alphabet onto card and using a fine pen and sable hair paint brush coloured them with gold paint, and then added their own designs.

Christ Church C. of E Primary and Willow Lane County Primary had an excellent workshop for their Y6 students on “Illuminated Lettering.” Picture by Steve Pendrill Photography.

The process required precision and concentration, and every student produced some excellent work.

Each student was given a presentation box of materials to continue with more designs later.

The workshops were organised by Mary Frankland, a retired primary school headteacher, with responsibility for “Young Arts “ on the local Committee.

Six volunteers from the society also kindly helped with the project.

Photos were taken by Steve Pendrill [email protected]

