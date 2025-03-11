Lancaster schoolchildren to host festival to raise awareness of climate change

Keen young environmentalists at Ryelands Primary School are to hold a festival to do their bit in tackling climate change.

The youngsters – named The Blue Crew – are running an environmental festival at The Platform in Morecambe on Wednesday March 19 from 2.30pm.

They have been working together over the last six months with Global Link’s Blue Mentor to organise a marketplace for sustainable sellers, craft workshops utilising recycled materials and talks by professionals.

The vision behind the festival is to raise awareness of the climate issues affecting the bay and local wildlife, whilst also sharing insights into how we can be more sustainable in our everyday lives.

The Blue Crew from Ryelands Primary School.

To enable this, they secured £4,720 from leading educational charity The Ernest Cook Trust, which offers children and young people, their families and communities the chance to learn from the land through hands-on outdoor learning activities.

The Blue Influencers Project Grant, which is part of the trust’s Blue Influencers Scheme, is being used to raise awareness of climate change across the UK.

The Blue Crew team said: “It takes more than one person to tackle climate change. The festival shows people they can do anything to help the environment if they try. If we work as a group, we can come up with a solution!”

The Blue Influencers Scheme is a groundbreaking project to support young people living in areas of deprivation in coastal and estuary locations by empowering them to tackle environmental and climate issues.

The £2.25m scheme is being co-funded by The Ernest Cook Trust and the #iwill Fund and will run for three years.