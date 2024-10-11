Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster school and nursery was put on ‘lockdown’ after a man hid from police in their car park.

Willow Lane Community Primary School said on their Facebook page that they had “initiated their lockdown procedures” for children and staff on Thursday afternoon after being made aware that a man had absconded from police and was hiding in the school car park.

The 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and making threats to kill, after an earlier incident elsewhere in Lancaster.

The school said: “At approximately 3.30pm today we initiated our lockdown procedures for Willow Lane Primary School and Appletree Nursery School when we were aware that a man had absconded from the police and into our car park.

Willow Lane Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

"The school was locked down for around 10 minutes.

“The man was detained by police and taken away.

“All the children at after school clubs and staff followed the procedures and were kept safe.

"They were an absolute credit and the police had a chat with them after to talk it through and commended them on their response.”

After being praised for their swift actions by concerned parents, the school further commented: “The staff and children were amazing today.

"Sadly, this can happen anywhere.

"We do not believe the man was there to be a threat to the children. He was hiding from the police but we took no chances and the children and staff were inside within a minute of raising the alarm.

"We really do have amazing children and staff and systems in place."

Gill Unsworth, who works at the school, added on the Facebook page: “The children were amazing today and did exactly what was needed, all the parents should be proud of their children.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster Police said: "At 1.45pm yesterday (10th October) we attended an address in Lancaster for an arrest enquiry after we received a report of a man making threats to a woman.

"While doing so, one of our officers was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

"Later in the afternoon, at 3.30pm, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and making threats to kill.

"He is currently in custody."