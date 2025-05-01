Lancaster school hosts day of family fun to mark 60 years since it opened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster is holding a family fun festival as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations to mark 60 years of the school.

DiamondFest will be on the school fields on Saturday May 10 from 11.30am to 5pm.

Those attending will be entertained with bands, fairground rides and family friendly activities.

The event is not a ‘school fundraiser’ – instead, the aim is to raise money for CancerCare and St John’s Hospice.

Existing Our Lady's staff who were ex-pupils.

Headteacher Helen Seddon said: “We know many families and friends who have had support from either or both of these vital local charities; they help people in the community so we wanted to try and give something back through hosting a community event whilst also celebrating the history of Our Lady’s.

"DiamondFest is not just for people linked to the school, we hope to attract a wide range of people throughout the area.

"We have the school’s original log book; this was a legal requirement for all schools and had to be completed, daily, by the headteacher. There were, of course, no computers back then so all of the relevant information regarding staffing etc was logged in this book.

"Although the school was opened in September 1964, the official opening and blessing, by the Pope’s representative in this country, Archbishop I. Cardinal wasn’t until May 6 1965 when the school closed for half a day in order to have a community celebration to mark the event – this is why we thought it fitting to celebrate in May to mark the 60th anniversary.

Our Lady's Catholic College under construction in 1964.

"We will have local bands playing music from 1964 to the present day, KidZone activities for young children, magicians, story time, games, balloon artistry, a variety of food and drinks trucks, stalls with local goods provided by local crafters and a fairground with rides for children (and adults!) of all ages.

"A Grand Prize Draw will be held, prizes for this have been donated from our school’s suppliers and local businesses; their generosity has been wonderful and we are very grateful to them.

“As a bonus for any ex-pupils who wish to attend, we are gifting a prize draw ticket to any ex-pupils who purchase a ticket online and submit an old school photo of themselves or their year group.

"It is always a pleasure to see pupils return to update us on life after OLCC. I am an ex-pupil myself, there really is something special about our school; we currently have 31 members of staff who all attended school here!

The original 1964 teachers at Our Lady's.

"Coincidentally, there are even several ex-pupils amongst the bands who will be performing at the event!

"There is a very strong community and family feel at Our Ladys; we also have lots of pupils attending now whose parents and grandparents were taught here too!

“We are hoping that the event will be a success and not only raise much needed funds for these two amazing charities but also be a day to be remembered and enjoyed with family and friends.”

The school thanks sponsors the James Mercer Group and Just Teachers for giving financial support to the event and FGH Security for providing their service at no cost.

Tickets are available at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EPSB

If you have any questions about the event, or wish to submit an old OLCC photo, email [email protected]