Lancaster school gets top award for sporting achievement

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward and recognise school’s engagement (provision and uptake) in the School Games against a national benchmark and to celebrate keeping young people active, and the school is delighted to have been recognised for its success.

Head Ian Gittins said: “Our physical activity and school sport this year include many amazing sporting achievements and successes.

“The children have demonstrated the joy of participation, perseverance, determination, winning and community, whilst consistently living out our school’s Christian values.

Caton St Paul's sports captains Jacob Sutton and Beatrice Woodcock holding the certificate.

"These include: The continued delivery of a high quality broad and balanced PE curriculum, participation in intra and inter school festivals and competitions, whole school participation in the Daily Lancashire Active Mile, a wide range of extra-curricular sporting clubs, a School Games Committee made up of Sports Captains, photographers and journalists, who also help produce our termly sports bulletin, play leaders working with KS1 and KS2 at lunchtimes, multiple team and individual successes of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at festivals and tournaments including cross country, football, korfball, tag rugby, netball, cricket, indoor and outdoor athletics, orienteering, multi skills, dodgeball, baseball, goalball, outdoor adventure and educational visits.

"We have welcomed specialist coaches and provided many wider opportunities. We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our events possible.

“We are committed to using the School Games to try and engage those young people who haven’t previously been active or represented our school and to try and ensure that all our students have a positive experience and want to try out new activities beyond school too in our community.

"We believe in the power of physical activity and school sport as a school and give opportunities to those young people that need it most either as a participant, leader, official or volunteer.