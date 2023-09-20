Lancaster school forced to close after power cable is cut during building work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central Lancaster High School in Crag Road will be closed today, Wednesday.

In a letter to parents and carers, executive head teacher John Cowper said: "We have been informed that a main power cable to the school has been accidentally cut by one of the diggers on the building site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means that a significant proportion of the school is without power and we are therefore unfortunately unable to open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new building will look at CLHS once complete.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused in terms of childcare due to this unavoidable closure.

"We will of course keep in touch with you to keep you updated and let you know when we are able to reopen.

"We hope to open to all pupils on Thursday September 21."