News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Lancaster school forced to close after power cable is cut during building work

A secondary school in Lancaster has been forced to shut for the day after damage was caused to a power cable during building work.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Central Lancaster High School in Crag Road will be closed today, Wednesday.

In a letter to parents and carers, executive head teacher John Cowper said: "We have been informed that a main power cable to the school has been accidentally cut by one of the diggers on the building site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This means that a significant proportion of the school is without power and we are therefore unfortunately unable to open.

How the new building will look at CLHS once complete.How the new building will look at CLHS once complete.
How the new building will look at CLHS once complete.
Most Popular

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused in terms of childcare due to this unavoidable closure.

"We will of course keep in touch with you to keep you updated and let you know when we are able to reopen.

"We hope to open to all pupils on Thursday September 21."

Building work on a new £8m state-of-the-art school building began in August 2022, with phase 2 currently under way.

Related topics:Lancaster