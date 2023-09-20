Lancaster school forced to close after power cable is cut during building work
Central Lancaster High School in Crag Road will be closed today, Wednesday.
In a letter to parents and carers, executive head teacher John Cowper said: "We have been informed that a main power cable to the school has been accidentally cut by one of the diggers on the building site.
"This means that a significant proportion of the school is without power and we are therefore unfortunately unable to open.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused in terms of childcare due to this unavoidable closure.
"We will of course keep in touch with you to keep you updated and let you know when we are able to reopen.
"We hope to open to all pupils on Thursday September 21."
Building work on a new £8m state-of-the-art school building began in August 2022, with phase 2 currently under way.