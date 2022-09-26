Lancaster school choir named among finalists in county-wide contest

Choirs made up of people of all ages were encouraged to take part in this year's inaugural competition, which was open to singing groups from Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen.

To enter, choirs were asked to record their performances and send in a video to Lancashire County Council.

A panel of experienced musicians have now pored over the entries and after much deliberation, have drawn up a final shortlist of six.

Some of the members of LRGS choir.

The six choirs to make the list are Blackpool Male Voice Choir, Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society Show Choir, Red Rosettes Show Choir, Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir, Aughton Male Voice Choir and Rossendale Male Voice Choir.

The six choirs will all perform live at a special celebration event at the Charter Theatre in Preston on November 24.

The judging panel on the night will consist of Jeff Borradaile (choral director and teacher), Jane Irwin (professional soloist), Tyndale Thomas (songwriter and arranger), and County Councillor Phillippa Williamson (leader of Lancashire County Council).

The public will also get to have their say in the 'People's Choice' award, with voting opening in October.

Various category winners will be announced on the night, culminating with the crowning of the Lancashire Choir of Year 2022.