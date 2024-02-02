Lancaster school bids fond farewell to longstanding kitchen team member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Lofthouse was a valued member of the kitchen team, preparing and serving the children food as well as cleaning and tidying the hall.

She has not only helped the children currently in school, but many children before them, and even some parents of the children there now!

Mrs Lofthouse’s links with the school started when she was a child there and her children and grandchildren also attended.

Alison Lofthouse is retiring after more than 26 years at Scotforth Primary School.

In a special assembly, the children and staff presented cards and flowers to show their gratitude for all her hard work over the many years.