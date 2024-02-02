Lancaster school bids fond farewell to longstanding kitchen team member
Mrs Lofthouse was a valued member of the kitchen team, preparing and serving the children food as well as cleaning and tidying the hall.
She has not only helped the children currently in school, but many children before them, and even some parents of the children there now!
Mrs Lofthouse’s links with the school started when she was a child there and her children and grandchildren also attended.
In a special assembly, the children and staff presented cards and flowers to show their gratitude for all her hard work over the many years.
Headteacher Katie Walsh said: “She is part of the fabric of the school and will be missed. We are sure that she will fill her free time up and not have a chance to miss us, but she is welcome back any time. We wish her well and hope she enjoys a long and happy retirement.”