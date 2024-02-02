News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lancaster school bids fond farewell to longstanding kitchen team member

It was a sad day at Scotforth St Paul’s Primary and Nursery School today, Friday, when Alison Lofthouse retired after more than 26 years of loyal service in the school kitchen.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mrs Lofthouse was a valued member of the kitchen team, preparing and serving the children food as well as cleaning and tidying the hall.

She has not only helped the children currently in school, but many children before them, and even some parents of the children there now!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Lofthouse’s links with the school started when she was a child there and her children and grandchildren also attended.

Most Popular
Alison Lofthouse is retiring after more than 26 years at Scotforth Primary School.Alison Lofthouse is retiring after more than 26 years at Scotforth Primary School.
Alison Lofthouse is retiring after more than 26 years at Scotforth Primary School.

In a special assembly, the children and staff presented cards and flowers to show their gratitude for all her hard work over the many years.

Headteacher Katie Walsh said: “She is part of the fabric of the school and will be missed. We are sure that she will fill her free time up and not have a chance to miss us, but she is welcome back any time. We wish her well and hope she enjoys a long and happy retirement.”

Related topics:Lancaster