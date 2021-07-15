Lancaster Royal Grammar sports facilities open to local community

The school boasts a swimming pool, sports hall, drama studio and much more. A number of local community groups as well as national and international institutions have already hired their facilities but enabling them to be booked simply online is sure to extend access to even more clubs and organisations in the wider community.

Vivify works with schools throughout the UK, helping them to open up their facilities to the local community without the hassle of marketing, bookings, operation and staffing. The bespoke booking platform provides potential hirers with live availability and instant booking.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School said: "As a school, we are immensely proud of the facilities we are able to offer our students but also the wider links we have forged with our highly valued local community. By working with Vivify to fully manage the who process for us and make the booking process even more accessible to local clubs and organisations we are confident that we will welcome more people through the gates and further increase the benefit we bring to our local area which is especially important as we come out of such challenging times.”

Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Vivify’s managing director Russell Teale said: “Taking the steps that Lancaster Royal Grammar School has to make its facilities more accessible to the community is a huge benefit to grass-roots sport and keeping young people active, particularly when you consider that over a third of the UK’s sports facilities are behind school gates.

“It also provides the school with an opportunity to reinvest additional funds back into its student’s learning and facilities, thus continually benefiting the local area and its young people.

“We are looking forward to matching many more local clubs with the right facilities for them and helping the School to achieve even stronger links with the local area that they are so proud to be a part of.”

Details of how to book the facilities at Lancaster Royal Grammar School can be found at www.vivifyvenues.com.