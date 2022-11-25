Lancaster Royal Grammar School choir hits the high note as it wins county award

Launched in May, the new annual competition aims to encourage a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their love of singing.

This year's inaugural competition reached a thrilling climax during a special celebration event at the Charter Theatre in Preston, based within the iconic Guild Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six choirs who made it through to the final took to the stage to deliver a musical spectacle for a packed audience, while an experienced panel of judges watched on.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir.

The judging panel consisted of Jeff Borradaile, choral director and teacher; Jane Irwin, professional soloist; Tyndale Thomas, songwriter and arranger; and County Coun Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council.

The six finalists who performed on the night were Blackpool Male Voice Choir, Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society (CPCAODS) - show choir, Red Rosettes Show Chorus, Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir, Aughton Male Voice Choir and Rossendale Male Voice Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various category winners were announced throughout the evening, including the People's Choice award as voted for by the public, with that honour going to Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir.

After much anticipation, Rossendale Male Voice Choir was named the winner of Lancashire Choir of Year 2022, with the award being presented by County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Buckley said: "We launched this competition so we could shine a light on all of the wonderful singing talent we have in Lancashire, and to celebrate the joy of song.

"Singing brings people of all ages from different communities and backgrounds together, and this was no more evident than at our grand final at the Charter Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a fantastic evening that I hope will live long in everyone's memory.

"I want to congratulate and thank all of our finalists for sharing their talent with us on this special night, and to everyone else who entered this year's competition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking forms to take part in next year’s competition will be opened after Easter 2023.