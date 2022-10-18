In total, 13 pupils from Central Lancaster High School have been awarded a Bronze Arts Award after studying a range of extra-curricular topics.

The Arts Award, which is run by Trinity College and Arts Council England, supports young people looking to achieve a qualification in the arts to help with their career planning.

To be awarded the honour, the Year 10 pupils had to complete four modules: Learning a new skill, teaching a new skill to fellow pupils, experiencing and reviewing an arts event, and researching an inspiring artist.

The pupils with their arts awards alongside Rhian Spence and Rachel Parsons from More Music.

In addition to researching and writing biographies about their most inspiring pop stars and singers, the pupils also attended and wrote an artist review on the Highest Point festival in May.

Working with Lancaster & Morecambe College, each pupil also learned new skills in computer animation and recording studio techniques, before sharing their newfound skill with classmates.

One of the pupils, Gabriel Robson Spooner, said: “I really enjoyed doing the project as I love music and was able to develop and research new skills in music production that I didn't know before. I can now set up the sound system for the school productions that we host in school.”

Fellow pupil Jack Hudson added: “I loved the workshops that we did in Lancaster & Morecambe College where we learned about animation skills as this is hopefully an area I would like to study further at college.”

Rhian Spence, head of music said: “Art is such a versatile topic for pupils to learn and explore, as it can open up a range of potential careers, as well as becoming a valuable hobby as we nurture our pupils into becoming young adults.

“We are very grateful to all the external partners who have made this opportunity possible to our pupils. This is a fantastic qualification to have achieved and the pupils showed brilliant determination and resilience to complete this award.”