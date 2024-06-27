The best performing primary schools in the Lancaster district have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Lancaster district based on academic performance:

1 . St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 16% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School

2 . Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe The school has 77% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

3 . Nether Kellet Community Primary School, Carnforth The school has 65% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google