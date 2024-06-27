Lancaster Primary Schools ranked 2024: 15 primary schools in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:31 BST

These are 15 of the best-performing primary schools across this Lancashire district according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in the Lancaster district have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Lancaster district based on academic performance:

The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 16% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

1. St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster

The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 16% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School

The school has 77% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe

The school has 77% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

The school has 65% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. Nether Kellet Community Primary School, Carnforth

The school has 65% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. The Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Lancaster

The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

