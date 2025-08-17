Lancaster primary school to make time-travel movie

Dallas Road Primary School, Lancaster Film Initiative and Emmy-winning writer Ian Martin (The Thick Of It, Veep) are joining forces, once again, to create a new short film with the Dallas Road pupils and have launched a crowdfunder to get the project, Angeline, off the ground.

Last year saw the release of their first collaboration TIG! - a zombie/alien-invasion film, which was written by the pupils, with support from Ian, and produced by LFI. The Dukes Cinema in Lancaster hosted a special screening of the film. Lucy Wright, a director of LFI, said “The atmosphere was amazing, everyone was buzzing. We were bowled over by how many people turned up to see the film and the feedback was terrific. We’re so grateful to The Dukes for hosting that event, and to Dallas Road for being so flexible and patient while we worked the filming around the school days. We’re really proud of the film, honestly, the whole experience was really special.”

Head of Dallas Road, Adam Newton, was equally enthusiastic: “At Dallas Road we’re always looking for ways to inspire our pupils beyond the classroom. Working with Ian and LFI on TIG! was amazing and showed just how capable and creative our children can be. Now, with Angeline, they’re tackling the challenge of writing and producing a time-travel story, and doing it with real skill and enthusiasm. Projects like this enrich our curriculum, showcase the talent in our school, and give our pupils unforgettable experiences.”

The original idea came from Ian Martin, who approached the school way back in 2018 to see about putting together an experimental ‘Hollywood-style writer’s room’ with the pupils. Ian was so pleased with the resulting script that he reached out to LFI to get the film made. Unfortunately, Covid got in the way of filming, but LFI returned to the school in 2023 to complete the project. “It was fantastic working with a young writers group to produce the TIG! script.” says Ian, “At that age (9-10 years old) they haven't got that adult thing of overthinking or trying too hard. They're utterly fearless. The current group are just as motivated and imaginative and I think they've put together a cracking story about a schoolgirl from 1912 who's catapulted into the 21st Century and has to find a way to go back in time, with the help of some very resourceful Dallas Road pupils. Lancaster Film Initiative gave the kids such a great immersive experience last time. With Angeline we're looking forward to seeing the shooting script all the way through to final edit, without Covid colliding with it this time, fingers crossed.”

At time of writing the team have to raise another £5000 to make Angeline a reality. LFI Director Will Shelmerdine said “We’re thrilled by the support we’ve had so far, and the pledge from Lancaster County Council’s Sports and Culture Fund for match funding is fantastic, but we’ve still got a fair way to go! Angeline is a much more ambitious script than TIG! was; there are more locations and a bigger cast as well as special effects to create (if anyone’s got a spare 1900s time machine, please do let us know!). Alongside that we’re aiming to have the kids more involved in all stages of production, and give them the opportunity to learn about filmmaking in a hands-on way. TIG! was a bit of an experiment, a first try. Yes, we raised a bit of money to cover costs but really it was an all-but-voluntary project, with the crew having to work filming around cheffing and barista-ing. This time we really want to be able to focus entirely on the filming to make sure the outcome is as good as it possibly can be. We’ve got some fun fundraiser events planned with the school too, so keep an eye out, we’ll be promoting them through our socials. We can’t wait to get started!”

You can contribute to the crowdfunder at spacehive.com/angeline and keep up-to-date with the progress of the film by following Lancaster Film Initiative on Facebook or Instagram.