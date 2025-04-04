Lancaster primary school scoops healthy food award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryelands Primary School has been awarded for its healthy food achievements.

The Willow Lane school has been awarded the Food for Life Silver award (commissioned by Lancashire County Council) for its healthy and climate-friendly food culture.

The school is working with Food for Life to transform the its food culture and that of its local community, by connecting the children with climate-friendly and healthy food.

In its quest to achieve the Food for Life Silver award, Ryelands serves school meals on plates, not flight trays, has a range of free range, local and organic items on the menu.

From left are Jackie Edwards, Linda Pye, Libby Shaw-Davies and Yvette Pullen.

Pupils can attend a cooking club and get to cook and eat the produce they have grown in school.

Parents and the wider community get involved too through food-themed events: Ryelands University and the Gardening Club give children the opportunity to plant, grow and harvest produce grown within the school grounds, this is then used in different Food Technology lessons across school.

Through this the children gain knowledge and understanding of the variety, seasonality and origins of produce grown within the school grounds.

At Ryelands they pride themselves on the range of produce they grow; which includes root vegetables, leafy greens, bulb vegetables, stem vegetables, flower vegetables, fruit vegetables, pod vegetables, tuber vegetables, seed vegetables and various fruit crops.

Sophie Peddie said about her school achieving the Food for Life Silver award: “I am proud to be a part of the Nutrition Heroes working group and making a difference. It’s fantastic to be the first school in Lancashire to achieve the silver Food For Life Award.”

Ryelands is now working towards the Food for Life Gold Award – the ultimate award that recognises schools, which use practical learning experiences to reconnect young people to the food they eat, following the journey from field to plate.

Linda Pye, headteacher of Ryelands Primary School, said: “It is a fantastic initiative which supports schools in changing food culture for the better and to improve life outcomes for the whole community.

"At Ryelands we were already well on our way on our food journey and Food For Life has enabled quality support, as well as recognition for the valuable work our staff do.”

Independent research, summarised in a new report ‘Good Food For All’ reveals the success of five years of Food for Life.

The evidence from three independent research studies focuses in particular on four main areas of impact: children’s health, tackling inequalities, improving education, and local enterprise and sustainability.

Food for Life has created network of more than 4,500 schools across England committed to transforming their food culture. It supports them to provide fresh, well-sourced and nutritious meals and improve their overall lunchtime experience.

It helps children, adults and teachers understand the importance of good nutrition and where their food comes from through practical cooking and growing activities and farm visits.

Food for Life is a Soil Association programme, bringing together the practical expertise of national partners Focus on Food, Garden Organic and the Health Education Trust.

To find out more, visit www.foodforlife.org.uk