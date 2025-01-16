Lancaster primary school scoops district athletics trophy for sixth year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the local Primary School Indoor Athletics tournament for the sixth consecutive year.

This victory secures their qualification for the County Finals in Blackpool, scheduled for March 19.

The competition, held on Tuesday January 14 , brought together several highly capable schools, including Overton St Helen’s, St Peter’s, Great Wood, Grosvenor Park, and Slyne-with-Hest.

Despite facing stiff opposition, the children of Bolton-le-Sands displayed exceptional teamwork, sportsmanship and determination, earning them the top spot with 258 points.

St Peter’s Heysham secured second place with 244 points, while Slyne-with-Hest came third with 198 points.

Overton St Helen’s, Grosvenor Park and Great Wood followed closely, completing the leaderboard.

The atmosphere throughout the tournament was electric, with children showcasing not only their athletic prowess but also their courtesy and collaboration – perfectly capturing the essence of local community sports.

The event was organised by Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Partnership, led by Barry Robson and Kane Track.

Their efforts, along with the invaluable support of volunteers from Lancaster and Morecambe College, ensured the tournament’s success.

The college’s contribution highlights the strong community links that make these events possible.

Joshua Dixon, representing Bolton-le-Sands, expressed his gratitude, saying: “The continued support from Lancaster and Morecambe College and the dedication of Barry, Kane and the student volunteers is

invaluable.

"These events have a cherished place in the hearts of our children and families, and it’s wonderful to see such a positive partnership between local schools and the college.”

Bolton-le-Sands shared their excitement on social media, celebrating their victory and expressing pride in their young athletes: “Our children shone in the face of strong opposition to take the title and earn their day

out at Blackpool in the County Finals. We couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them who shone brightly as ambassadors for our school.”