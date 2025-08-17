A Lancaster primary school is going back to the future to make a film about time travel.

Nine and 10-year-olds from Dallas Road Primary are joining forces with Lancaster Film Initiative (LFI) and Emmy-winning writer Ian Martin to create a new short film, Angeline – and a crowd funder has been launched to get the project off the ground.

Last year saw the release of their first collaboration TIG! – a zombie/alien invasion film which was written by the pupils with support from Ian, and produced by LFI – with the Dukes Cinema in Lancaster hosting a special screening of the film.

"We were bowled over by how many people turned up to see the film and the feedback was terrific,” said Lucy Wright, a director of LFI.

Dallas Road pupils on-set for TIG!

Head of Dallas Road, Adam Newton, said: “Working with Ian and LFI on TIG!was amazing and showed just how capable and creative our children can be.

"Now, with Angeline, they’re tackling the challenge of writing and producing a time travel story, and doing it with real skill and enthusiasm.”

The original idea came from Ian Martin who approached the school way back in 2018 to see about putting together an experimental Hollywood-style writers’ room with the pupils.

A 1900s Lancashire schoolgirl, the inspiration for Angeline.

Ian was so pleased with the resulting script that he reached out to LFI to get the film made. Unfortunately, Covid got in the way of filming but LFI returned to the school in 2023 to complete the project.

“It was fantastic working with a young writers’ group to produce the TIG! script,” said Ian, who was a writer for the BBC political satire series, The Thick of It, and also a writer and supervising producer for the HBO American political satire comedy television series, Veep.

"The current group are just as motivated and imaginative, and I think they've put together a cracking story about a schoolgirl from 1912 who's catapulted into the 21st Century and has to find a way to go back in time, with the help of some very resourceful Dallas Road pupils.”

At time of writing, the team has to raise another £5,000 to make Angeline a reality.

LFI Director Will Shelmerdine said: “We’re thrilled by the support we’ve had so far, and the pledge from Lancaster County Council’s Sports and Culture Fund for match funding is fantastic, but we’ve still got a fair way to go."

Angeline has a much more ambitious script than TIG! with more locations and a bigger cast, as well as special effects to create

Will added: “Alongside that we’re aiming to have the kids more involved in all stages of production and give them the opportunity to learn about filmmaking in a hands-on way. TIG! was a bit of an experiment, a first try.

"Yes, we raised a bit of money to cover costs but really it was an all-but-voluntary project with the crew having to work filming around chefing and barista-ing. This time we really want to be able to focus entirely on the filming to make sure the outcome is as good as it possibly can be."

You can contribute to the crowd funder at spacehive.com/angeline and keep up to date with the progress of the film by following Lancaster Film Initiative on Facebook or Instagram.