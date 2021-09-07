Lancaster primary school joins Academy Trust
A Lancaster school has started the new term as part of an academy trust.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 3:45 pm
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Skerton has joined the Mater Christi Multi-Academy Trust with seven other primary and high schools in Cumbria, all in the Lancaster RC diocese.
Rachael Griffiths, who has started her role as full-time head of St Joseph's, said the partnership would give the school a wider Catholic family to work alongside. The school has 185 pupils on roll.
The trust, chaired by Canon Luiz Ruscillo, is based at the Diocesan Education Centre at Lancaster Cathedral. It has the support of the Bishop of Lancaster, the Rt Rev Paul Swarbrick.