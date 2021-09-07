Lancaster primary school joins Academy Trust

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Skerton. Picture by Google Street View.

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Skerton has joined the Mater Christi Multi-Academy Trust with seven other primary and high schools in Cumbria, all in the Lancaster RC diocese.

Rachael Griffiths, who has started her role as full-time head of St Joseph's, said the partnership would give the school a wider Catholic family to work alongside. The school has 185 pupils on roll.