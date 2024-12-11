Youngsters from primary schools across the Lancaster district descended on Ripley St Thomas CE Academy this week to hear a talk by a popular children’s author.

Jacqueline Wilson was visiting the city to promote her latest book A Christmas Adventure.

Jacqueline has recently been authorised to write books in Enid Blyton's renowned The Magic Faraway Tree series and this is her second book in this new role.

In addition to discussing her book she also shared her experiences and inspirations as an author. Her talk was followed by a Q&A session with the children.

Children representing Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School, Cockerham Parochial CE Primary School, Dolphinholme CE Primary School, Garstang St Thomas CE Primary School, Scotforth St Paul’s CE Primary & Nursery School, Slyne-with-Hest St Luke’s CE Primary School, St Wilfrid's CE Primary School at Halton, and St Peter's CE Primary School, Heysham, as well as Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, pictured with author Jacqueline Wilson.

“Ripley is passionate about nurturing a love of reading and as the readership for this book is aimed at primary schools, we were pleased to have been given the opportunity to invite some of our feeder schools,” said librarian Rosalind Buckland.

“272 pupils and 35 staff from eight primary schools attended, I'm sure it was an experience they will not forget, especially as it was held in our chapel where the Christmas decorations complemented the theme of the book.

"The majority of pupils pre-ordered a signed copy of the book.”

Ripley pupils Karolina Krauze and Lawrence Jackson presented Jacqueline with a bouquet after the talk.