Lancaster primary school awarded Gold Quality mark for ‘exceptional’ history provision

Dallas Road Community Primary School has been awarded the Historical Association Gold Quality Mark, in recognition of its exceptional provision for history education.

The Historical Association Quality Mark is a prestigious award that recognises the excellence of history provision in a school.

The award follows a rigorous assessment process conducted by the Historical Association including classroom visits, a school tour, and meetings with the subject leader, headteacher and governors.

The assessor also spoke to pupils, who shared their understanding of history, contributing to the school being awarded the highest mark available.

The award was officially presented to the school by historian Prof Alexander Wragge-Morley from Lancaster University. Pictured with him are school history lead Phil Brown and the school council.

The school was praised for its ‘bespoke well-designed, coherent and progressive curriculum’ with a ‘strong focus on inclusivity’. The assessor recognised how the curriculum also focused on ‘the heritage of the pupils within the school’ and that the provision for local history ‘is a clear strength of the school’.

The Historical Association were especially impressed with Dallas Road’s historical enrichment programme, with children taking part in an array of trips and immersive historical experiences. These experiences bring history to life and provide pupils with a deeper understanding of the topics they study in class.

Adam Newton, headteacher at the school, said: “We are thrilled to receive the Gold History Quality Mark. This achievement demonstrates the commitment of our staff team and the enthusiasm of our pupils.”

History lead Phil Brown said: “It has been fantastic to see how engaged and enthusiastic our pupils are to learn all about history. It is great to receive such a glowing report.”

