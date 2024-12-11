Lancaster primary school awarded for healthy food achievements
The school is working with Food for Life to transform the school’s food culture and that of its local community, by connecting the children with climate-friendly and healthy food.
As part of the bronze award scheme, Ryelands serves seasonal school meals, 75% of which are freshly prepared by experienced school cook, Diane Stirzaker.
The school also gives every pupil the opportunity to cook and participate in food growing activities during his or her time at school, and pupils and parents are involved in making improvements to the school’s menu and dining experience through the school Nutrient Heroes group.
Independent research, summarised in a new report ‘Good food for all’ reveals the success of five years of Food for Life.
The evidence from three independent research studies focuses in particular on four main areas of impact: children’s health, tackling inequalities, improving education, and local enterprise and sustainability.
Food for Life has created a network of more than 4,500 schools across England committed to transforming their food culture. It supports them to provide fresh, well-sourced and nutritious meals and improve their overall lunchtime experience.
It helps children, adults and teachers understand the importance of good nutrition and where their food comes from through practical cooking and growing activities and farm visits.
Food for Life is a Soil Association programme, bringing together the practical expertise of national partners Focus on Food, Garden Organic and the Health Education Trust.
To find out more, visit www.foodforlife.org.uk
