Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“We’re really pleased that all our children from Nursery to Year 6 have swimming lessons in the autumn and summer terms,” said headteacher Rune Duncan.

“The support from the LPC covers the cost of the sessions at Lancaster University’s swimming pool, including transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are surrounded by water so it’s really important that the children know how to keep safe in and around it. By the end of primary school, all children should be able to swim at least 25 metres unaided in a pool, using a range of strokes, and be able to do safe self-rescue in different water-based situations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to support from Lancaster Port Commission, all ages at Thurnham Glasson Primary School are having swimming lessons.

"The children also learn about our coastline by fundraising for the RNLI."

Following their first lesson, pupil Lily said: "Swimming is really important. If you fall in and can't swim you have a big problem but if you can swim then you can be safe."

Another pupil, David, said: "It makes you really strong. We do breaststroke and front crawl and we swim on our backs too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Hamza, it was a lot of fun, and he won the school’s Leading Light award for his first swimming lesson.

Hamza with his award for his first swimming lesson.

EYFS leader Tessa Gibson said: "As well as the practical skill of swimming and being safe in and around water, there's so much value for the children.

"Personal hygiene, dressing, and undressing are a big part of our personal development curriculum. And it is really special for us to get into the minibus and head to the pool to swim together as a whole school."

Built in 1833 for the benefit of the children living around the dock and on local farms, the school continues to serve the local community and enjoys close links with its community and the church, as a Church of England school.

Mrs Duncan added: "We've got a great relationship with the port and they take an active interest in the school and our children.

Lily from Thurnham Glasson Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every time we walk to church, they look out for the boat that the port invited them to name, and they love having members of the Port team at special events like our playground opening and dance performances.