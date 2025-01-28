Lancaster Police: email sent to secondary school was hoax bomb threat
Officers, including the Lancashire Dog Unit, were called to Central Lancaster High School on the Ridge after a threat was sent via email.
The school gates remain locked at the Crag Road School after pupils were sent home.
A pop-up on the school website says: “School is closed today, 28 January 2025. School will provide an uipdate as soon as one is available. Please do not send your child to school today.”
Parents were sent a text this morning which said: “School is closed today, Tuesday 28th January. We have received a threat to the school via email and police are assisting us with the communication received.
"Pupils who have already arrived at school have been sent home. We will update you later today once we have more information."
It is understood some pupils were already in school, and were alerted to the emergency via the fire alarm being set off and an evacuation taking place.
A police spokesman said the threat was a hoax, and anyone found to be responsible will be dealt with “robustly”.
“At 8.17am today (Tuesday 28th January) we received reports of a reported bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Road, Lancaster,” the spokesman said.
“The school evacuated the premises as a precaution in line with their procedures, with support from our officers.
“A safety cordon was also put in place.
“Following a thorough search of the school, it has been deemed a hoax.
“We take these matters extremely seriously and anybody discovered to be responsible for the hoax will be dealt with robustly.
“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 231 of 28th January 2025.”
John Cowper of The Bay Learning Trust, which runs Central Lancaster High School, said: “Further to a malicious email received earlier today, the site has been declared safe by police who have conducted extensive operations.
“We are re-opening the school as normal tomorrow and all parents will be updated today. We would like to praise all of our pupils and staff for responding so swiftly and calmly during this time.”