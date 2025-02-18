Lancaster headteacher chats to Nicky Campbell on BBC radio show

Lancaster Royal Grammar School head, Dr Chris Pyle.
A Lancaster headteacher featured on BBC radio this week to discuss boarding schools.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School headmaster Dr Chris Pyle joined Nicky Campbell on a BBC Radio 4 series looking at How Boarding Schools Shaped Britain.

In the last of three programmes, Nicky Campbell was joined by Dr Pyle to explore the evolution of boarding schools as they balance their social history with the demands of the modern world, and examine whether boarding schools can reinvent themselves for a more inclusive future.

From state-of-the-art facilities to inclusive bursary programmes, today's boarding schools aim to create opportunities for a diverse range of students.

The BBC website says: “With the challenges of rising costs, societal change and VAT implications, these schools must navigate uncertain times to remain relevant.

"Are they still breeding grounds for future leaders? What values and visions will they instil in the next generations?”

You can listen to the show online at https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00282gw

