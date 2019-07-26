Lancaster had its hottest July day and second hottest ever recorded this week

Lancaster University’s weather station recorded its hottest July day on record this week.

On Thursday July 25, the temperature at Hazelrigg Weather Station near the university was recorded as 31.4C.

The previous record for July was 30.7C, in 2006.

It was overall the second highest temperature recorded in any month, beaten only by the 32.1C on August 2 1990.

The measurements started in 1966 at a location just south of the main campus, then moved to Hazelrigg in 1976.

Last June was hotter and drier than the 1976 heatwave, while in November 2017, during Storm Desmond, records were broken for 24-hour rainfall levels.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Lancaster on Saturday, July 27, while temperatures drop to around 20C next week.