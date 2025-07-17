Lancaster graduate’s reviews topped the bill at Edinburgh Fringe

A Lancaster University student who came top in a writing award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is now looking toward a career in arts journalism.

Róisin McMullan, who has just graduated with a first class BA (Hons) degree in Theatre and English Literature at Lancaster, won the Edinburgh Fringe Young Writers Award 2024, organised by the Edinburgh Fringe in association with The Scotsman Newspaper.

Róisin spent a week at the Edinburgh Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival, last August as a student journalist, writing theatre reviews and conducting interviews on behalf of EdFringe Review, a student-run reviewing

organisation.

Roisin McMullan.

She wrote two reviews a day over the course of a week, watching a wide variety of theatre from stand-up comedy and student productions to full scale musicals and classical plays.

After the Fringe, Róisin submitted her work for the Young Writers Award at Fringe 2024, which she consequently won and, as part of the award, she has received personal mentoring from leading arts journalists at The Scotsman newspaper.

Róisin will also be paid to be part of the paper’s review team at the Edinburgh Fringe in August this year.

Speaking about her award, Róisin said: “I was genuinely honoured to win the 2024 Fringe Young Writers Award. It was the first time I’d had the opportunity to attend the Fringe and I had the most incredible time. The festival is so special in its celebration of personal creativity.

“Reviewing at the Fringe was a privilege and gave me a great amount of purpose. “In an industry that often feels extremely exclusive, I am so grateful to be given a voice and an opportunity.

“I am filled with hope for a future career in arts journalism and I am extremely excited to hone my craft with support from The Scotsman.”

Róisin came to Lancaster University from a state school in north London and has loved theatre since she was young.

She chose Lancaster for its consistently high rankings in the league tables and, she said, its community feel.

Róisin attributes much of her success in Edinburgh to the teaching she received at Lancaster University.

“I extend a huge amount of gratitude to Lancaster for the teaching and support that I have received in my three years here,” she said.

“I came to Lancaster with two average science A-levels and not a lot of confidence, and I have been consistently supported and guided in my academic journey.

“Most importantly, I have always felt like the teaching staff both personally cared, and genuinely believed in me and my academic ability, and this belief has been invaluable.”

“Winning the award has given me hope to pursue a career in an industry that often feels extremely exclusive and impossible to break into.

“Lancaster University has given me so much, and I feel extremely privileged to have attended university here. I feel ready to leave as a more well-rounded, confident person, ready for a professional career beyond my degree.”

You can read one of Róisin’s reviews on the EdFringe Review site and more about her award on The Scotsman’s website.