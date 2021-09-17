Lancaster event to bring industry and academia together to tackle plastic waste

Lancaster University is hosting an event this month to bring key individuals and organisations together to tackle the issue of plastic waste.

The online event, to be held on September 23 between 9.30am and 1.30pm, will bring together speakers from industry and academia to explore and debate the issues of responsibility in relation to the production, consumption and disposal of plastic packaging.

Arranged by a multi-disciplinary team of Lancaster experts, the event is part of a series of activities stemming from the UKRI-funded project, Plastic Packaging in People’s Lives (PPiPL) led by Lancaster University Management School (LUMS). The project brings together nine academics and 11 partners, and aims to develop insights to enable policymakers, industry and consumers to rethink the gap between attitudes to reducing plastic packaging and consumer behaviour.

LUMS’ Prof Maria Piacentini, Co-Principal investigator for PPiPL, said: “The impact of plastic waste can no longer be ignored, and as consumers, industry and academics are becoming increasingly aware of their own responsibilities where plastic packaging is concerned, so opportunities to collaborate and innovate can open up.

“The question of responsibility in relation to plastic packaging is one of increasing importance for government, industry and academics. We hope this thought-provoking event will encourage lively debate, provide insight and information about key progress and research in this area, and be a source of inspiration as we seek ways to make a meaningful difference.”

The event will involve academics, Lancaster alumni, policymakers and partners on the project – and is open to all to attend.