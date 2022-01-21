Lancaster college commended by National Autistic Society

Abbie de Mattos with her certificate.

The National Autistic Society’s Autism Accreditation Programme is the UK’s only autism-specific quality assurance programme of support and development for those providing services to autistic people.

Achieving accreditation proves that an organisation is committed to understanding autism and setting the standard for best practice.

Enhanced practice commendations are only awarded to the few services which exceed the autism accreditation criteria in a particular area in supporting autistic people.

The assessor’s report stated that: ‘the art project is embedded in the curriculum and shows good community links and partnership work. Engagement in the Duke of Edinburgh Award provides a range of opportunities which develop wellbeing, resilience, confidence and self-esteem.

The panel commend the college for being ambitious for their autistic students and focussing on what they can achieve rather on perceived limitations.’

In the past 18 months, four students from Beaumont College won prizes at a national art competition and seven students completed the highly coveted Gold Duke of Edinburgh Expedition.

Acting principal of Beaumont College, Chris Lowcock, said: “I am incredibly proud of all the staff and students at Beaumont College for all their hard work, which has been recognised by this commendation from the National Autistic Society.

“Our students are fearless, creative and love to learn, and the team go above and beyond to make sure their individual needs are catered for so we can get the best out of them.

“I’m delighted that such a prestigious, specialist external body has given us such high praise and identified we’re doing a great job. We’re going to keep it up and make sure every student receives a fantastic education.

“Thank you to everyone at Beaumont College. You’re amazing.”

John Godden MBE, CEO of Salutem Care and Education, said: “Thank you to Chris, Rachel, David and all the team for their hard work. This is a huge honour and you should be incredibly proud.”