Lancaster cadets triumph in national competition

Ripley St Thomas Combined Cadet Force triumphed in the Royal Air Squadron Trophy finals as the top state school in the country.

In overall rankings, the team of 15 cadets came fourth out of 13 RAF-CCF sections nationally (including Scotland and Wales) and notably second in the First Aid section and third in the Leadership Command Task. This places Ripley CCF on results as the best state school out of 260 contingents in the country.

The event, on Sunday March 23 at RAF Cosford in Staffordshire, consisted of a full programme of challenging tasks in Leadership and Command, First Aid simulated exercises in a hangar involving a helicopter, drill and uniform inspections, timed exams on space topics and cyber/aircraft recognition and shooting on the Air Rifle Range.

The day ended with a full parade hosted by Commandant Air Cadets, Air Commodore Al Lewis present.

Ripley CCF cadets during drill practice at the Royal Air Squadron trophy finals on March 23 at RAF Cosford. Photo: Plt Off Vasey-Saunders SSI

The hours of training, concentration and determination is not only a credit to what the CCF can instil in young people but also to their personal credit.

Plt Off Vasey-Saunders, school staff instructor for Ripley St Thomas Combined Cadet Force, said: “We are glowing with pride. Many of these schools who qualified are independent schools with very well-established contingencies and are used to being in the finals.

"Getting to these finals is no mean effort in itself for any of them so we are thrilled to see how well our cadets have done. They were up at 0600, fully focused on the challenging tasks in ‘immaculate’ blues and did not stop until 1800 when we got back on the coach to come home.

"They are an absolute privilege to work with. None of this would be possible without the dedication and support from the CCF staff in school together with dedicated parents, who all work tirelessly to pass on their skills to ensure young people get the best from their CCF experience.”