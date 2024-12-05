Lancaster Bishop officially opens new ‘prayer square’ at village primary school

Staff at Caton St Paul's CE Primary School have spent some time developing a spiritual area at the school and on Thursday morning it was made available to be used regularly by the children.

Head Ian Gittins said: “The space has been developed in the quad in the middle of the school, and consists of an altar, pews, storyteller area, reflection area and other activities that enable children to think about their own spirituality: their relationship with themselves, with others, with the world and with God.

“The activities are designed to be accessed by children of all faiths or none, to fulfill the school’s vision of being ‘One family, belonging, believing and learning together’.”

The special opening of the prayer square included a short service led by the Bishop of Lancaster, Bishop Jill Duff.

The service was streamed around school for all of the children to enjoy, and the school choir also performed at the ceremony.

1 . Caton St Paul's prayer square The Anglican Bishop of Lancaster Jill Duff opens the prayer square at Caton St Paul's Primary School. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2 . Caton St Paul's prayer square The new prayer square at St Paul's Primary School in Caton. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3 . Caton St Paul's prayer square The Bishop of Lancaster Jill Duff blesses the new prayer square. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4 . Caton St Paul's prayer square The new prayer square at St Paul's Primary School in Caton. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard