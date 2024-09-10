Lancaster-based university shortlisted for top national award for its training of paramedics

The University of Cumbria has been shortlisted for a top award at the prestigious Times Higher Education Awards (THE) 2024.

The university, which has a campus in Lancaster, is a finalist in the Widening Participation or Outreach Initiative of the Year category of the 2024 THE Awards.

The annual awards are acknowledged as the ‘Oscars’ of the higher education sector, recognising the innovation, talent and commitment of teams and individuals in universities across the UK and Ireland.

The University of Cumbria entry focuses on the success of its pioneering degree apprenticeship that is helping to increase the number of qualified paramedics across the country.

The first University of Cumbria paramedic degree apprenticeship graduates celebrating in July 2023. Photo by Jonathan Becker

The university’s Centre for Excellence in Paramedic Practice launched its trailblazing apprenticeship programme to enhance the paramedic workforce.

Widening participation is a key agenda of the apprenticeship, allowing entry via non-conventional routes. It allows ambulance staff, such as Emergency Medical Technicians, to upskill and become fully qualified paramedics within two years.

A quarter of apprentices have additional support needs. Nevertheless, University of Cumbria has achieved a high success rate with 79 per cent achieving a first or upper second (2:1) class degree.

Also, 96.2 per cent go on to paramedic roles after completing the programme.

University of Cumbria Vice Chancellor Prof Julie Mennell.

The Centre for Excellence in Paramedic Practice, part of the university’s respected Institute of Health, today works with seven of 11 ambulance trusts in England, delivering the apprenticeship to upskill existing employees.

Expanding further in 2024, University of Cumbria is also supporting Manx Care to offer similar opportunities to its ambulance staff on the Isle of Man.

The university’s work with employers in identifying and addressing local, regional, and national workforce needs has been recognised, with Ofsted judging its apprenticeship provision as ‘Good’ in June 2024.

Vice Chancellor Prof Julie Mennell DL said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted in these prestigious Times Higher Education annual awards. It is significant recognition for our dedicated colleagues whom we know are passionate about the paramedic profession, developing a dynamic response to the workforce skills need through close collaboration with trusts.

“Placed alongside our TEF (Teaching Excellence Framework) Silver award, Good Ofsted outcomes for our apprenticeship and Initial Teacher Education provision, and our impressive Graduate Outcomes results, this recognition continues to demonstrate our drive and success delivering inclusive, accessible education and opportunities for all students.

"We are proud of our academic and professional services teams across the university that are working with a range of employers and partners to address sector and regional skills needs.

“Today we are one of the country’s largest degree apprenticeship providers and have more than 2,000 students on apprenticeships in areas such as paramedic science, policing, forestry, nursing, diagnostic radiography, project management and senior leadership.

"Seven years on from launching our first programmes we continue to expand, and this year have already been awarded more than £600,000 to move into new areas of Youth Work, Digital User Experience (UX) and Creative Digital Design.”

University of Cumbria is shortlisted in the THE’s Widening Participation category alongside five other entries from Loughborough University, Royal Northern College of Music, University of the West of Scotland, University of Warwick, and a partnership between Salford University, Manchester University and IntoUniversity,

The THE Awards celebrate their 20th year in 2024 and focus primarily on activity that took place during the 2022/23 academic year. Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony taking place in Birmingham on 28 November, taking place just days after the University of Cumbria’s winter 2024 graduation ceremonies are held at Carlisle Cathedral.

For the first time, the awards ceremony will be taking place outside London when Times Higher Education hosts higher education’s biggest celebration, THE Campus Live UK and IE, at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. The awards evening will serve as a finale.

THE editor John Gill said: “This year’s THE Awards mark the 20th anniversary of the event, which over the last two decades has celebrated the wonderful achievements of a sector that has undergone extraordinary transformation without ever losing sight of the vital role it plays across the UK and Ireland.

"In 2024 it’s fair to say that higher education is going through a challenging period, but these awards are a constant reminder that we should never underestimate the dedication and drive of those who work in our universities to transforming lives for the better.

"Enthusiasm for these awards as a way to celebrate those achievements remains undimmed, with more entries in our 20th year than ever before.

"Our sincere congratulations to all those shortlisted in such a competitive year – it really is an achievement to have reached this stage, and we very much look forward to celebrating with you all at our 20th birthday party in Birmingham on 28 November.”

For a full list of THE finalists go to https://www.the-awards.co.uk/2024/en/page/shortlist

Prospective students and employers interested in University of Cumbria degree apprenticeship programmes and provision can find further information at https://www.cumbria.ac.uk/business/apprenticeships/