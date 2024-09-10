Lancaster-based university shortlisted for top national award for its training of paramedics
The university, which has a campus in Lancaster, is a finalist in the Widening Participation or Outreach Initiative of the Year category of the 2024 THE Awards.
The annual awards are acknowledged as the ‘Oscars’ of the higher education sector, recognising the innovation, talent and commitment of teams and individuals in universities across the UK and Ireland.
The University of Cumbria entry focuses on the success of its pioneering degree apprenticeship that is helping to increase the number of qualified paramedics across the country.
The university’s Centre for Excellence in Paramedic Practice launched its trailblazing apprenticeship programme to enhance the paramedic workforce.
Widening participation is a key agenda of the apprenticeship, allowing entry via non-conventional routes. It allows ambulance staff, such as Emergency Medical Technicians, to upskill and become fully qualified paramedics within two years.
A quarter of apprentices have additional support needs. Nevertheless, University of Cumbria has achieved a high success rate with 79 per cent achieving a first or upper second (2:1) class degree.
Also, 96.2 per cent go on to paramedic roles after completing the programme.
The Centre for Excellence in Paramedic Practice, part of the university’s respected Institute of Health, today works with seven of 11 ambulance trusts in England, delivering the apprenticeship to upskill existing employees.
Expanding further in 2024, University of Cumbria is also supporting Manx Care to offer similar opportunities to its ambulance staff on the Isle of Man.
The university’s work with employers in identifying and addressing local, regional, and national workforce needs has been recognised, with Ofsted judging its apprenticeship provision as ‘Good’ in June 2024.
Vice Chancellor Prof Julie Mennell DL said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted in these prestigious Times Higher Education annual awards. It is significant recognition for our dedicated colleagues whom we know are passionate about the paramedic profession, developing a dynamic response to the workforce skills need through close collaboration with trusts.
“Placed alongside our TEF (Teaching Excellence Framework) Silver award, Good Ofsted outcomes for our apprenticeship and Initial Teacher Education provision, and our impressive Graduate Outcomes results, this recognition continues to demonstrate our drive and success delivering inclusive, accessible education and opportunities for all students.
"We are proud of our academic and professional services teams across the university that are working with a range of employers and partners to address sector and regional skills needs.
“Today we are one of the country’s largest degree apprenticeship providers and have more than 2,000 students on apprenticeships in areas such as paramedic science, policing, forestry, nursing, diagnostic radiography, project management and senior leadership.
"Seven years on from launching our first programmes we continue to expand, and this year have already been awarded more than £600,000 to move into new areas of Youth Work, Digital User Experience (UX) and Creative Digital Design.”
University of Cumbria is shortlisted in the THE’s Widening Participation category alongside five other entries from Loughborough University, Royal Northern College of Music, University of the West of Scotland, University of Warwick, and a partnership between Salford University, Manchester University and IntoUniversity,
