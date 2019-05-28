Lancaster-based Nublue aquired by digital agency

Lancaster-based eCommerce specialists Nublue has been acquired by digital agency CTI Digital.

The announcement comes after six months of negotiations and in-depth business analysis, to match both organisations’ strategic future.

The acquisition aims to strengthen a joint eCommerce service offering, whilst retaining separate brand identities.

CTI Digital have acquired Nublue as part of a growth strategy, supported by Cowgills and Brabners LLP.

By working with Nublue, CTI plans to increase its service capacity for pan-European clients within the eCommerce space.

Working alongside CTI Digital will allow Nublue to keep pace with emerging eCommerce markets by diversifying existing services and taking on new technologies such as Shopware, Shopify and AWS.

Nublue will retain its Lancaster presence, only merging the existing Manchester office with the CTI Digital Manchester Head Office.

Following the acquisition, the organisation will reach 150 staff members by the end of the year.

The organisations will maintain their current structure with all senior management retaining their current positions.

The combined company has forecasted turnover to reach £8million in 2019.

Nick Rhind, CEO at CTI Digital, said: “When we began negotiations with Nublue, we identified a striking strategic and cultural alignment.

“ The team of experts Mike and Tom have built at Nublue are a credit to their knowledge and understanding of the eCommerce landscape.

“Collectively, we have a host of exciting projects ahead.”

Michael Ashworth, Managing Director at Nublue, said: “From our first meeting with Nick, it was very clear that our businesses had real synergy.

“We recognised the great opportunities that would be made possible by working together.”