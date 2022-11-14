This continued support from Arts Council England’s 2023-26 Investment Programme will mean Lancaster Arts, the professional arts organisation that is part of Lancaster University, will continue as one of the Arts Council’s National Portfolio Organisations (NPO).

The funding will allow Lancaster Arts to continue supporting and developing exciting artistic work that takes risks and experiments with the boundaries of artforms.

Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, welcomed the news.

In April 2022, Lancaster Arts gathered members of the public together to create a snaking, overground impression of the buried Mill Race Stream that runs under Lancaster, as part of their project FLOW. Photo: Reel Things

“We are delighted that Lancaster Arts has again been awarded National Portfolio status by Arts Council England,” he said.

“This ongoing support emphasises the recognition that the Arts Council is showing in the creative work being carried out and the opportunities presented by an innovative arts organisation embedded within a university.

“It is further proof that Lancaster Arts is a real asset to Lancaster University and central to our university-wide arts strategy.”

As an integral part of Lancaster University, Lancaster Arts acts as an incubator for new ideas through artistic practices, to connect artists, thinkers, individuals and communities.

Interim chair of Lancaster Arts Alan Dix acknowledged the importance of higher education.

“Higher education has a special place in the nation’s cultural landscape and Lancaster Arts places particular value on the links between creativity, inclusion and research,” he said.

“NPO funding will give fresh impetus to our work with the many communities and artists of Lancaster, Morecambe and the north-west. The university’s international standing will enable

us to forge ambitious partnerships that explore the changing times we live in.”

The funding will enable Lancaster Arts to build international and local collaborations with artists and communities and to help realise the remarkable opportunities that are offered by arts organisations embedded within higher education.

Lancaster Arts director Jocelyn Cunningham said: “We are over the moon to know we can continue to be part of the national portfolio of Arts Council England and very grateful for the Arts Council’s confidence in our work.

"We are particularly eager to embark upon a new phase for Lancaster Arts that will prioritise social and environmental justice and look forward to supporting brave new work and building new relationships in the coming years.

“However, we are very aware of those who have not been included in the new portfolio as well as the many freelancers who will be affected by these changes. It will take time to understand the impact of this and we recognise the importance of supporting a thriving cultural ecology.”

Lancashire has seen a significant increase in the number of NPOs rising from 11 to 18. A record-breaking number of applications were received by the Arts Council, making it the most competitive investment round ever.

£446m per year of investment was allocated to 990 organisations to bring art, culture and creativity to more people, in more places across the country.