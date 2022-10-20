First up is a debut performance from the Lancaster Arts Chamber Orchestra on Thursday October 20.

Formed specially for this concert, the orchestra will bring together the very best musicians from across the UK, alongside the finest local talent for what will be a truly memorable evening in The Great Hall.

There will be further classical concerts from Cumbrian rising star Jess Dandy on November 10 and violinist Sophie Rosa accompanied by pianist Ian Buckle on December 1.

Avital Raz.

Stand-up comedian Slim, nine times winner of Best Black Male Comedian (Black Entertainment Awards), will perform on October 30, followed by Justin Adams and Mauro Durante on November 3 performing their award-winning album of the year from Songlines, Still Moving. Guitarist Adams has been a chief collaborator with the legendary Robert Plant in his touring band.

Eva Recacha’s stunning dance piece ‘Because I Can’ will take place in the Nuffield Theatre on November 8 and the renowned Van Huynh Company will present ‘Re:birth on November 30.

The Nuffield Theatre will feature an eclectic selection of high-quality events including a spoken-word comedy from Chris Singleton, ‘How to be a Better Human’ on November 15 and Bobby Baker will present a live film showing of her acclaimed work, ‘Drawing on a (Grand) Mother’s Experience’ on November 17. There will be a double-bill of performances, Avital Raz’s ‘Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story’ on November 22 and Will Dickie’s ‘White Sun’ on November 24.

The season will close on December 3 with award-winning comedian Sarah Callaghan’s brand new show ‘Revolting’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Adams and Mauro.

Jocelyn Cunningham, director of Lancaster Arts, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome audiences back to Lancaster Arts, for our first full programme of events since autumn 2019. From powerful and moving dance pieces, to spoken-word, theatre and comedy, each show fits perfectly with our theme of Age and Ageing. And what better way to kick start our concert season than with our very own Chamber Orchestra! We are bringing together the finest musicians from the local area and across the UK for a programme of music that is rarely heard. Not to be missed!”

Alongside the performances The Peter Scott Gallery will host the free exhibition ‘A Matter of Age?’ weekdays from November 8 to December 16, asking audiences how age impacts their perceptions of artworks. This will be accompanied by a residency in the gallery with renowned artists, Jez Dolan and Garth Gratrix.

Away from the university campus and part of the Festival of Social Sciences, there will be a discussion event ‘Creating Visibility: On Women, Ageing and Place’ taking place in The Storey, Lancaster, on November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad