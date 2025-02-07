Lancaster and Morecambe students get hands-on with latest cyber technologies

Young people from Lancaster and Morecambe experienced what a high-tech career in Lancashire’s exciting cyber industry could look like when they joined in with a week-long cyber skills ‘takeover’ involving more than 200 schools, colleges and universities across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the 2025 Lancashire Cyber Festival, and organised by the Lancashire Cyber Partnership, the cyber education week (February 2-7) saw more than 12,000 children and young people – from primary school pupils thorough to university undergraduates – discovering more about study pathways and future job opportunities in the county’s cyber sector.

Morecambe Bay Academy, Lancaster Royal Grammar School (LRGS) and Lancaster and Morecambe College (LMC) were just some of the local institutions who signed up to take part in the cyber week initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, LRGS pupils got to experience a day of cyber activities at LMC, which included tests about digital safety and passwords, quizzes about phishing and internet scams, and online games themed around preventing cybercrime.

Lancaster and Morecambe students doing a cyber puzzle at Lancaster University.

Working in groups, LRGS pupils were also tasked with breaking out of a virtual escape room by solving digital puzzles.

The following day, a cohort of students from LMC visited Lancaster University, one of only a handful of UK universities with the top level of National Cyber Security Centre accreditation for cyber education.

Like the pupils who had visited their college the day before, the LMC students were themselves tasked with cracking cyber puzzles and undertaking team-based exercises to solve technical challenges linked to online threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also got to learn about some of the topics covered in a cyber degree, such as penetration testing, digital forensics, and cryptography.

Blackpool Sixth students undertake a cyber challenge at Lancaster University.

In addition to giving young people the chance to experience what studying a cyber course could be like, both the college and university activities were programmed to showcase the different careers which Lancashire’s cyber economy has to offer, including some of the

high-skilled jobs which will be generated directly and indirectly by the National Cyber Force (NCF) HQ coming to Samlesbury.

The wide range of cyber-related roles set to be created in sectors like computing and IT, aerospace and manufacturing, energy and low carbon, construction and engineering, financial and professional services, and the creative industries, were also highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancashire’s cyber education week, which is part of the 2025 Lancashire Cyber Festival, has given thousands of young people at different stages of education the chance to experience the exciting skills and job opportunities which are offered by Lancashire’s growing cyber sector.

“To achieve this, the Lancashire Cyber Partnership worked closely with schools, colleges, universities, and many other providers, to create a dynamic programme of events which were directly related to the different cyber careers and study pathways available across Lancashire.

“It is great that we’ve seen learners of all ages, from all backgrounds, and from all parts of Lancashire, taking part in a diverse range of engaging activities which have been hands-on and inspiring, as well as educational.”

Commenting on Lancaster and Morecambe College’s involvement, Rosie Fearn, director of The Lancashire Colleges group, said: “This brilliant countywide initiative has meant pupils from schools around Morecambe and Lancaster have had chance to see

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

exactly what kind of cyber-related courses are on offer through a college like LMC. In turn, students from LMC have been given a taste of what a Higher Education cyber programme would be like.

“Throughout all the activities, the message has been very clear; that cyber opportunities are something that are both accessible and attainable to everyone and that Lancashire is set to be the best place in the UK to pursue a cyber-focused career.”

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Cyber Partnership, a strategic collaboration between Lancashire County Council, the University of Central Lancashire, Lancaster University, BAE Systems and the NCF, said: “The Lancashire Cyber Partnership works to ensure all Lancashire residents feel the benefit of the county’s growing cyber economy.

"A vital part of that is giving people the chance to access education and training opportunities which can lead to a high-skilled and high-value career in the cyber sector, and related industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cyber education week is a great example of how we go about achieving that objective. It’s fantastic that so many young people from across Lancashire got to take part, including those from Lancaster and Morecambe, and see what their own future in cyber could look like.”

Other activities which took part during cyber education week included online assemblies created especially for Lancashire’s primary schools, a virtual ‘capture the flag’ competition open to all Lancashire college and university students, and a dynamic and interactive cyber discovery day programmed specifically for Year 8 and 9 girls.

Lancashire’s cyber education week is one of a series of in-person and online events which make up the 2025 Lancashire Cyber Festival. Other festival interventions later in year- – including industry workshops, discussion panels, special seminars and networking sessions – will be focused on the wider skills, investment and business growth opportunities set to be unlocked by Lancashire’s growing cyber economy.

The Lancashire Cyber Partnership brings to together expertise, resources, and key influencers, from across both the private and public sectors to ensure Lancashire maximises the opportunities set be offered by cyber as a fast-growing, globally significant, and multi-faceted domain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LCP’s vision for Lancashire – and the wider North West Cyber Corridor it anchors – is to be one of the world’s leading destinations for cyber businesses, support agencies, careers, training, and research.