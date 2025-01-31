Lancaster and Morecambe schools smash their fundraising target for hospice

More than 14,000 children from 71 schools and nurseries from north Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire took part in the St John's Hospice Reindeer Rush.

Reindeer Rushers included nursery attendees, primary, secondary and Sixth Form students, who took part in in the annual festive event in the lead-up to Christmas.

Community fundraising manager Lisa Morgan said: “We can’t thank them enough. It’s certainly one of the St John's fundraising team's favourite times of year, when we have the opportunity to go to schools and nurseries, hand out reindeer antlers and see the children, and teachers, having such a great time while raising vital funds.

"The funds raised will support St John's Hospice services such as the Forget Me Not Centre, which provides pre and post bereavement care to families and children in addition to care in the Hospice and in patients' homes.

"The Reindeer Rush goes from strength to strength every year and it’s all down to the support and enthusiasm of children and schools.

"Thank you to everyone who took part and sponsored these great runners. By taking part or sponsoring these fabulous schools and nurseries you have directly supported palliative and end of life care – thank you."

St John's Hospice also give special thanks to the sponsors of this important annual event, Lancaster & Heysham School Sports Network.

St John's Hospice, which has its main base in Slyne Road, Lancaster, is a charity that in one year provided 85,472 hours of care across their community and ward services alone.

